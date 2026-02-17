Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

New Star Wars: TVC Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver Figure Unveiled

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new 3.75” TVC Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver figure from The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

Figure features updated sculpt, lighter uniform, blaster accessory, and classic brown card back packaging.

Inspired by the live-action Star Wars series, this collectible is ideal for Vintage Collection enthusiasts.

Pre-orders available now for $19.99, with the figure set to be released in April 2026 via Hasbro Pulse.

During the first season of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans were introduced to Remnant Stormtroopers. After the fall of the Empire, these soldiers have taken up work elsewhere, some with previous Imperial Officers, warlords, and more. As the series went on, The Mandalorian would showcase Moff Gideon's rising Imperial Army that has stuck around as they wait for the arrival of Thrawn. A new adventure for Mando and Grogu awaits with their new film this Summer, and the Remnant Imperial Stormtroopers are back. Hasbro has brought many of these soldiers to life, including the new The Vintage Collection AT-AT Driver.

This new 3.75" figure is inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu film, showing the once driver/pilot who is ready for action. One can assume the soldiers pilot new Imperial Remnant AT-AT walkers, which feature an updated sculpt and deco. Unlike in The Empire Strikes Back, these AT-AT Drivers have new, lighter uniforms and will feature a blaster with a holster, as well as the brown card back packaging. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, and they are set to arrive in April 2026.

STAR WARS: TVC IMPERIAL REMNANT AT-AT DRIVER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on an Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Pose out this Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver figure with the included blaster accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, package features Kenner branding and design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

