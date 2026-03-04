Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Footbots 2-Pack Arrives from NECA

Figures stand 7 inches tall, boasting detailed paintwork and collector-friendly packaging with TMNT artwork.

In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) cartoon, the Footbots are advanced ninja robots created by the Shredder. Introduced early in the series, these robo-ninjas are mass-produced to replace human Foot Soldiers, giving the villainous Shredder a tireless, highly adaptable army. Unlike their human counterparts, Footbots feel no pain, show no fear, and can be rebuilt or upgraded after destruction. On top of that, with Nickelodeon using robots, they can have the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles slice and dice, without being too adult for a kids show. NECA is allowing collectors to build up their own Footbot army with a new army-building figure set.

Throughout the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, various models appear, including stealth versions, airborne units, and heavily armored variants designed for specific combat situations. With advanced alien technology supplied by the Kraang, this new 2-pack has a wicked four-armed design and a nice set of episode-specific accessories. NECA has included a variety of swappable hands, two swords, and a damaged secondary head for both. The extra Footbot arms are sculpted with a scythe and a mace, and the swords can be sheathed on their back as well. Pre-orders for this TMNT (2012) Footbot set are not live yet, but they are expected to release in Spring 2026.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Footbots

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation. These 7-inch scale Footbots feature incredible painted details to replicate their animated appearances and an array of episode-specific accessories, including interchangeable heads and hands, a katana, tanto, kusarigama, katar, mace, and robotic weapon attachments. The figures come in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

