New The Lord of the Rings: Sauron's Helmet Set Revealed by LEGO

Get ready to clear off some shelf space as LEGO is back with some new construction set with The Lord of the Rings: Sauron’s Helmet

This collectors’ set features 538 pieces and a Sauron minifigure holding the legendary One Ring.

The helmet stands 13” tall and includes a display stand with a name plaque for an epic showcase.

Pre-orders are live now for $69.99, with the set’s official release scheduled for March 1, 2026.

LEGO is returning to the realm of Middle-earth once more as they have crafted a brand new The Lord of the Rings set. Sauron is the Dark Lord of Middle-earth, a fallen Maia whose power lies as much in domination and fear as in raw strength. His armor was a physical expression of that will to control, with a towering design, blackened color, and cruelly angular lines. In the Second Age, Sauron forges the One Ring and binds much of his power to it, making his armored form nearly unstoppable on the battlefield. The armor amplifies his presence, turning him into a living symbol of terror, which LEGO has brought to life with a new set, The Lord of the Rings: Sauron's Helmet.

Coming in at 538 pieces, the helmet will feature the Dark Lord's sharp helmet and will stand at 13" tall. To make things even better, LEGO has included a Sauron minifigure, who will come fully armored with the One Ring. It is nice to see LEGO expanding its helmet collection to new heights beyond just Star Wars and Marvel Comics. This set will pair perfectly with any of the latest Lord of the Rings LEGO sets, and pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $69.99 with a March 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Sauron's Helmet

"Create a fantasy decor masterpiece with the LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Sauron's Helmet (11373) building kit for adult fans and collectors. This highly detailed, replica model captures the menacing look of the helmet of Sauron™ from the beloved movie trilogy. The set also includes a Sauron minifigure holding The One Ring, plus a sleek black display stand for both models, finished with a name plaque. This premium display model makes a super gift for fans of The Lord of the Rings movie series and a striking centerpiece for the home or office. Set contains 538 pieces."

WHAT'S IN THE BOX – Includes everything you need to craft a replica of Sauron's helmet, plus a display stand and name plaque along with a Sauron™ minifigure holding The One Ring

DETAILED REPLICA – Intricately detailed to capture the menacing look of the helmet of Sauron™ from the epic The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy

