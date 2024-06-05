Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

New The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack Unveiled by Hasbro

Step into the world of The Mandalorian once again as Hasbro has unveiled their latest The Black Series exclusive figures

Article Summary Hasbro releases new Black Series 2-Pack from The Mandalorian Season 3.

Shriek-Hawk Mandalorians showcase expert jetpack and rescue skills.

Exclusive to Walmart, the set includes male and female figures with weapons.

Available Fall 2024, the collectibles are priced at $44.99 featuring premium details.

A new era of Star Wars is upon us as The Acolyte has finally arrived on Disney+, giving fans the first-ever look into the Age of The High Republic. While all eyes are on the past, Hasbro is giving collectors a taste of the future with their new set of figures from The Mandalorian. Coming to life from the third season of the hit Disney+ series, new Mandalorians have arrived. After the foundling Ragnar Vizsla is captured by one of the native and flying creatures known as a Shriek-Hawk, this team is mobilized into action.

The Shriek-Hawk Mandalorians are highly trained warriors who excel in jetpack and flying operations, along with expertise in scouting and rescue missions. The Shriek-Hawk Training Team is now coming to Hasbro with a new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack. Releasing exclusively at Walmart, this 2-Pack features a male and female trooper that have mismatched armor and are ready to hunt. Both Mando's come with a removable jetpack and a few weapons with pistols and rifles, to help get the job done. Priced at $44.99, the Shriek-Hawk Trainers 2-Pack is set to release at Walmart in Fall 2024 for $44.99.

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shreik-Hawk Trainers

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN SHRIEK-HAWK TRAINERS 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN."

"Led by a training team, Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks hone special skills in jetpack operations, scouting, and rescue missions. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories including long and short blaster accessories as well as an attachable jetpack for each figure. Available this fall exclusively at Walmart."

