New The Walking Dead Michonne Figure Revealed by McFarlane

Return to the apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead with the help of McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new assortment of 5” figures

Article Summary Michonne, portrayed by Danai Gurira, returns as a 5” figure in McFarlane Toys' latest Walking Dead collection.

The figure features 20 points of articulation, a katana with sheath, and comes with Walking Dead-themed bookmarks.

The new wave includes figures of Michonne, Rick, and Daryl, set for a September 2024 release at $19.99 each.

Pre-order the new figures now from various online retailers like the McFarlane Toys Store to secure your collection.

Michonne, portrayed by Danai Gurira, is one of the most formidable and iconic characters in AMC's The Walking Dead. Introduced as a mysterious, katana-wielding survivor, Michonne's backstory would slowly unfold, revealing her tragic past and the loss of her family. She has a truly uncanny skill with a samurai sword, along with impressive survival instincts, which makes her a vital asset to the group. Michonne evolves from a guarded loner into a compassionate leader of the group and future love interest to Rick.

Her relationship with Rick becomes one of the most significant in the series, which would lead into the spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Michonne is now returning to McFarlane Toys as they unveiled their new wave of 5" scale figures. She features 20 points of articulation and includes a katana with a sheath for her back. Rick and Daryl will also be featured in this wave, which is all set for a September 2024 release at $19.99. Pre-orders can be found at a variety of online retailers like McFarlane Toys Store right now.

The Walking Dead Michonne Figure Coming Soon to McFarlane

"Michonne, a fierce survivor and main character, kept much of her past a secret. Now that she no longer wants or needs to be alone, Michonne has accepted her role as protector and confidant of Rick Grimes. She reluctantly picks up her katana and acknowledges that no one can leave behind the savagery of this post-apocalyptic world."

Product Features:

Michonne as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead™

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play

Accesories include Michonne's katana, sheath and The Walking Dead bookmarks

Collect all McFarlane Toys AMC'S The Walking Dead figures

