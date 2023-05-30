The Batman 1989 Batwing Takes Flight with New LEGO Set It looks like even more LEGO sets are on the way including some returning fans to Gotham as Batman is back and ready for action

The Flash is a couple of weeks away, and not only with the Multiverse change but a Batman from the past makes a return. Michael Keaton is donning the cowl once again, and this time he is ready to get nuts. LEGO is bringing some of his popular adventures from the 1989 film to life with some very fun Batman sets. This time we are taking to the air space of Gotham as the Batwing takes flight with this 357-piece set. The Dark Knight is taking on the Joker once again with this fun brick-built set that features an opening cockpit and two stud shooters. Batman and Joker LEGO minifigures are included, along with handcuffs and some batarangs, to keep the fun going. I you love the 1989 era of Batman, then these sets are for you, and LEGO is doing a great job bringing them to life. The Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker set is priced at $37.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and can be found here. Be sure to also check out the massive $400 Shadow Box Batcave as well right here.

Take to the Skies of Gotham with LEGO and Batman

"Put classic action from the 1989 movie Batman™ into kids' hands with LEGO® DC Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker™ (76265). With iconic characters and endless high-flying adventures, this versatile playset will delight young superheroes aged 8 and up. Kids join Batman and The Joker for battles on and above the streets of GOTHAM CITY™. The authentically detailed Batwing features 2 stud launchers and a cockpit for the Batman minifigure. A storage compartment behind the cockpit holds Batman's Batarangs and handcuffs. The model has an indentation on the underside that allows it to be hung on the wall when not in action."

Classic movie action – LEGO® DC Batwing: Batman™ vs. The Joker™ (76265) puts airborne adventures from the 1989 movie Batman into the hands of young superheroes

Iconic characters – The playset includes Batman™ and The Joker™ minifigures, plus a buildable Batwing and accessories

High-flying fun – The detailed Batwing has 2 stud launchers, a cockpit and a storage compartment for Batman's Batarangs and handcuffs. When not in action, the Batwing can be hung on a wall

Gift for Batman™ fans – Give this hands-on playset to young superheroes aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or any-day treat

Big on size and details – The Batwing measures over 2 in. (6 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 9 in. (24 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!