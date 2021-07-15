Hot Toys Celebrates Black Widow Solo Film with New 1:6 Scale Figure

Black Widow has finally hit theaters, giving Marvel fans the latest addition to the MCU and Natasha her first solo story. This film has been long overdue, and Hot Toys is here to celebrate as they reveal their newest 1:6 scale figure. Natasha Romanoff is back as Hot Toys captures her beautifully straight from her new film. The figure features amazing head sculpts capturing the likeness and beauty of Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow will feature a new hair sculpt, black costume, as well as her new articulated batons with 3 swappable tips for maximum action. Natasha will also carry her trust pistols that will be the perfect weapon to use against the Hot Toys Taskmaster figure. The Marvel Studios Black Widow Natasha Romanoff figure is priced at $260 and set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to check out some of the other recent figures reveals with Iron Man Mark I, Spider-Man, and Iron Strange.

"Black Widow – 1/6th scale Black Widow Collectible Figure – "One thing is for sure, I'm done running with my past." – Natasha Romanoff. She's now here for the unfinished business! Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Celebrating the official release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Hot Toys is delighted to present Black Widow as 1/6th scale collectible figure that showcases the highest standards in artistic excellence."

"Exquisitely crafted based on the image of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the eponymous production, the figure features a newly developed dreadlock hair sculpture and face sculpt with impressive likeness; finely tailored black tactical outfit with gold accents; highly-detailed weapons including a pair of standard batons and a pair of articulated batons with 3 types of interchangeable tips enable different battling styles; pistols; interchangeable hands for signature poses, and a movie-themed figure stand. A Special Edition available only in selected markets will specially include a Taskmaster shield as bonus accessory, her legacy will go on with this remarkable figure!"