New Transformers Core Class Figures Unveiled by Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

Get ready to explore the Transformers universe with some brand-new Core Class figures from Hasbro. Hasbro is really diving deeper into the Transformers mythos with their new Legacy United series. Three figures are on the way from some pretty unique stories, starting with the Tasmania Kid from Beast Wars II: Super Lifeform Transformers. This 3.5" figure turns into his Tasmanian devil form in 20 steps and has a tail cannon. Next, we have a new Megatron from Transformers: Energon, who turns into a jet in just 11 steps and has a cannon and two blasters. Last but not least is the newest creation from Hasbro with the Infernac Universe, as Bouldercrash continues to expand the Armorizer line. The Armorizers are living rocks and minerals from space, and this one turns into a motorcycle and comes with a rock blade. All of these bite-size Transformers Core Class figures are priced at $11.99 and are set for a Q1 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here for Bouldercrash, here for Megatron, and here for Tasmania Kid.

Beast Wars II Universe Tasmania Kid

"This 3.5-inch (8.9 cm) Beast Wars II Universe Tasmania Kid toy features deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, Beast Wars II: Super Lifeform Transformers. Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to Tasmanian devil toy in 20 steps. This Beast Wars II Universe Tasmania Kid Transformers figure comes with a cannon accessory. Accessory attaches as the figure's tail in Tasmanian devil mode."

Infernac Universe Bouldercrash

"This 3.5-inch (8.9 cm) Infernac Universe Bouldercrash toy is a Transformers Armorizer, a lifeform made from living rocks and minerals found throughout the galaxy. Combine Transformers robot figures with this Armorizer toy to create rock armor and weapon accessories! Transformers action figure converts from rock creature toy to motorcycle toy in 10 steps. This Infernac Universe Bouldercrash figure comes with rock blade accessory. Accessory attaches in both modes."

Energon Universe Megatron

"This 3.5-inch (8.9 cm) Energon Universe Megatron toy features deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, Transformers: Energon. This action figure converts from robot toy to jet toy in 11 steps. This Energon Universe Megatron Transformers figure comes with a cannon and 2 blaster accessories. Accessories attach in both modes."

