New Transformers Deluxe Class Depecticon Crasher Arrives at Hasbro

Cybertron awaits as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers figures including the arrival of Decepticon Crasher

Crasher stands 5.5" tall, converts to a sports car in 18 steps, and includes two blaster accessories.

Born from Cybertron’s gladiatorial pits, Crasher is a fast, fearless Decepticon warrior.

Pre-order Crasher now for $24.99 with an expected release in October 2025.

Crasher is a fearless, fast-talking Decepticon with a need for speed and a love for destruction! Born from the brutal gladiatorial pits of pre-war Cybertron, she thrived in the arena, making her a deadly addition to the Decepticon ranks. This career would make her a natural follower to Megatron's sadistic "peace through tyranny" ideology. As a devoted soldier, Crasher charges into battle without hesitation, proving time and again that she's as tough as they come. But this hotheaded nature can get the best of her, rushing into a fight and not thinking about anything else, sometimes giving the Autobots the upper hand.

Hasbro has brought this brash warrior to life once again with a new figure for the Transformers: Age of the Primes line. Standing at 5.5" tall, Crasher will convert into her sports card mode in just 18 steps and will come with two blaster accessories with a missile attachment. The Age of the Primes line is a legacy series where all releases are related to or significant to the Transformers The Thirteen Prime lore. Crasher is a descendent of The Thirteen Solus Prime, and she is already up for pre-order at $24.99 with an October 2025 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Decepticon Crasher

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Decepticon Crasher action figure! This 5.5-inch Decepticon Crasher action figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 18 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes."

"The Decepticon Crasher figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen."

