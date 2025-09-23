Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers One Alpha Trion Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro

New Transformers Studio Series figures are rolling out from Hasbro including the animated Voyager Class Alpha Trion

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Studio Series Voyager Class Alpha Trion figure from Transformers One.

Alpha Trion features a horned lion beast mode, inspired by the movie's unique take on the character.

The 6.5-inch action figure converts between robot and beast in 26 steps and includes Energon whip accessories.

Pre-orders are live for $42.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a February 2026 release date for collectors.

Alpha Trion is one of the legendary Thirteen Original Primes in Transformers lore, created by Primus to battle the chaos-bringer Unicron. Known as the Prime of Knowledge, Alpha Trion is a wise, ancient Cybertronian who serves as the keeper of history, lore, and wisdom. Unlike his more warlike brothers, Alpha Trion is often portrayed as a mentor and archivist, playing a crucial role in shaping Cybertronian society through intellect and strategy rather than force. The Thirteen were the focus of Transformers One, and Alpha Trion was resurrected in the film by Orion Pax and D16. In the film, he has a universal unicorn-lion beast mode, which Hasbro has now brought to life with a new Transformers One figure.

His beast form is used in battle to fend off Sentinel Prime's Death Trackers, which fans can now recreate, standing at 6.5" tall. This legendary Prime will come with an Energon tail whip and convert into his beast mode in 26 steps. It is nice to see new Transformers One collectibles are on the way, as the film is definitely underrated and deserves more time in the spotlight. Pre-orders for Alpha Trion are already live for $42.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a February 2026 release date.

Transformers One Studio Series – Voyager Class Alpha Trion

"Bring home the excitement of the Transformers One movie with the Studio Series Alpha Trion figure. 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to horned lion beast mode in 26 steps. With movie-inspired details, dynamic poseability, and a 6-piece Energon tail whip accessory that attaches in both modes, this Transformers Alpha Trion action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

TRANSFORMERS ONE ALPHA TRION: This Transformers Studio Series Alpha Trion figure features movie-inspired deco and details

6.5-INCH VOYAGER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND BEAST MODE IN 26 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 26 steps

6 ACCESSORY PIECES: Figure comes with 6 Energon tail whip pieces that can be connected to make one longer piece

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!