New Transformers x Stranger Things Collab Autobot Revealed

Plenty of new collectibles were showcased at San Diego Comic Con 2023 including some new Transformers figures for collectors

A brand new Transformers collaboration has been revealed as two worlds combine once again. This time, fans will be getting a new figure based on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. The Surfer Boy Pizza van from the most recent season as seeming touched the All Spark and has been brought to life. The Autobot known as Code Red will surely have your Jalapeño and Pineapple pizza delivered in under 30 minutes. Coming in at 6.5 inches tall, Code Red will have full articulation and will convert into his Surfer Boy Pizza van in just 16 steps. Hasbro was sure to give this Stranger Things x Transformers collab some sweet packaging as he will come in a Pizza Box just like the one seen in the show. Code Red will come with a bat, axe, and blast effect, and he will be priced at $44.99. Hasbro has him expected to arrive in late 2023, and pre-orders are not live, but other new Transformers SDCC can be found on HasbroPulse.com right now.

"Transformers Collaborative Stranger Things x Transformers Code Red – (Ages 8 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 | Available: Late 2023). The worlds of Transformers robots and Stranger Things collide with the Stranger Things x Transformers Code Red mash-up pack! Transformers robots have always been More Than Meets the Eye. Now fans can experience Transformers characters as they mash-up with iconic characters who share this same quality. As seen in the Netflix series, Stranger Things, Code Red 6.5-inch figure converts from robot to Surfer Boy pizza van mode in 16 steps, featuring screen-accurate deco and details."

"You can count on Code Red to deliver your food – or firepower – in 30 minutes or less. This pack comes with show-inspired accessories including a bat, axe, Surfer Boy pizza blaster, pizza box, and blast effect accessories. Packaging is designed to look like a pizza box based on the Surfer Boy pizza from the show."

