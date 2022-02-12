New WandaVision Vision Statue Coming Soon from Iron Studios

We still have yet to see the fallout of the events of WandaVision, and hopefully, we will have some answers in the upcoming Doctor Strange film. One of the biggest things to come out of the show was the return of Vision after his supposed death in Avengers: Infinity War. It was nice to see the Avengers back on the screen, and Iron Studios is showing some love for the beloved hero with their next Marvel Studios Art Scale statue. Coming in at 12.6" high, Vision is beautifully sculpted with original references from WandaVision with hand-painted detail. He will have a fabric cape as well that only add to the statue as he is shown levitating in the air with the ruins of a library beneath him. Marvel Studios collectors will not want to miss adding this WandaVision to their collection, and pre-orders are live right here for $149.99.

"Floating over the debris of an old library, the synthezoid avenger created by the evil robot Ultron and revived by his beloved witch Wanda Maximoff through Chaos Magic, lifts in the air ready to fight to defend his newly created family. He is about to face himself, in his old body's shape, reconstructed and reactivated by mystical forces, in a new and ghostly all-white version, destitute of feelings or old memories. Based in one of the most memorable scenes from last episode of the Wandavision series from Disney+ channel, Iron Studios present the statue "Vision – Wandavision – BDS Art Scale 1/10″ where the robotic hero fights against his original and corrupted version to defend his beloved wife and children."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Cloak made in fabric

Product dimensions: 12.6 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022