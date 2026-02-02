Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, winnie the pooh

New Winnie the Pooh and Friends Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the Winnie the Pooh and Friends statue

Article Summary Celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh with a premium 1/10 Art Scale statue by Iron Studios.

The collectible features Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and friends playing around a whimsical tree base.

This limited-edition statue honors A. A. Milne’s beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Pre-orders are open now for $599.99, with an official release date set for October 2026.

The 100th Anniversary of Winnie the Pooh is upon us, and fans get to celebrate a century of one of the most enduring characters in children's literature. Created by A. A. Milne and first appearing in 1926, Winnie the Pooh was inspired by Milne's son, Christopher Robin, and his stuffed animals. The stories take place in the Hundred Acre Wood and focus on friendship, imagination, and adventure. This centennial milestone reflects not just longevity, but emotional impact, as many adults pass Pooh on to their children. Iron Studios honors its extraordinary group of friends with an impressive 100th-anniversary 1/0-scale statue.

Standing 12" tall, the colorful statue features the entire group of friends as they play around a tree searching for honey. Iron Studios was sure to capture Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Roo, and some tasty "hunny" in this state. The entire group is displayed atop a themed storybook base, which adds even more wonder and magic to this delightful display. Iron Studios does have this 100th anniversary statue as a limited-edition numbered piece, so fans will surely want to get one while they can. Pre-orders for the 100 Years of Pooh statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $599.99 with an October 2026 release date.

Winnie the Pooh and Friends (100th Anniversary) – Disney Classics

