New Wolverine & Storm X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 2-Pack Coming Soon

Hasbro summons the X-Men once again with some brand new reveals from SDCC like some brand new Legends 2-Packs

Article Summary Wolverine and Storm receive new Marvel Legends figures based on their X-Men '97 Season Finale suits.

The 2-pack features premium sculpting, animated show-accurate designs, and nine unique accessories.

Storm comes with attachable lightning FX plus alternate heads for both characters to enhance display options.

Pre-orders start August 20 on Hasbro Pulse; set releases Fall 2025 alongside Cyclops, Jean, Gambit, and Rogue packs.

The weather turns fierce, and the claws are coming out with Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Wolverine and Storm 2-pack. Based on their appearance in X-Men '97, a new Marvel Legends set has been revealed by Hasbro at SDCC. Storm, the weather-controlling mutant goddess, and Wolverine, the battle-hardened unkillable hero, are back, but now in their X-Men '97 Season Finale suits. Each character features premium sculpting with an animated show-accurate design. The pack includes nine accessories, including alternate heads and attachable lightning FX for Storm. These Season 1 Finale suits are long overdue, but it's nice to see them arrive, and as a 2-Pack, now we need a '97 Cable in this set to really bring that finale to life. Pre-orders go live August 20 on Hasbro Pulse, and the set is expected for a Fall 2025 release. Be on the lookout for the other 2-Pack with Cyclops & Jean, along with Basketball Gambit & Rogue.

Wolverine & Storm X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 2-Pack (Season Finale)

"Storm is an Egyptian goddess with the mutant ability to control the weather at will; Wolverine is a gruff mutant with an accelerated healing factor who's seen more wars than he can count. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine and Storm action figures!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including attachable Storm power FX and an alternate head for each figure. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including attachable Storm power FX and an alternate head for each figure. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

