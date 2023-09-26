Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mafex, zack snyder's justice league

New Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX Batman Join the Fight

Batman is back from the DCEU once more as a new MAFEX figure is on the way featuring the Caped Crusader right off the screen

Immerse yourself in the visionary world of Zack Snyder's Justice League once again with Medicom as they debut their latest figure. The Synderverse might be gone, but it is never forgotten, and this figure proves just that with Ben Affleck under the cowl once more. This meticulously crafted figure captures every gritty detail of Batman from the Snyder Cut, from the textured suit, fabric cape, and even four swappable heads. Whether you want to show off your look as Bruce Wayne or some fighting expressions, then MAFEX has you covered. A grappling gun and batarang are also included here, which is all the Dark Knight needs to clean up the streets. This is still one of the coolest and most accurate versions of the Bat and Bruce Wayne to date, so it's sad we won't see him in his own film. New adventures await your DC collection right here with the MAFEX No.222 Batman priced at $104.99 with a Q3 2024 release.

Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX No.222 Batman

"As seen in Zack Snyder's cut of the Justice League film, Batman is back in the MAFEX action figure series by Medicom! This completely new figure comes with four interchangeable heads (three masked and one unmasked), plus interchangeable hands to cover just about any situation; his cape features a built-in wire to enhance any pose you can come up with! A posable figure stand is also included. Be sure to order this Batman figure for your collection today!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From Zack Snyder's Justice League film

Fabric cape

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Batman figure

4 Interchangeable head sculpts 3 Masked 1 Unmasked

Interchangeable hands

Batarang

Grappling gun

Figure stand

