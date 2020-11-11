Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now

Nightmare Before Christmas ReAction figures are the latest Disney collaboration with Super7, and they could not look more perfect. The first six figures will feature Jack Skellington with Zero, The Mayor with his megaphone, The Witch with her broom, the Harlequin Demon featuring an amazing sculpt, Sally with her gift basket, and a thistle flower, and the Vampire with his vampire duck toy. All of them come on awesome looking vintage style cardbacks featuring new Nightmare Before Christmas key art. Love the shape of the cards too. You can check out all of the figures below, which are now up for order right here.

Nightmare Before Christmas ReAction Could Run For Years

"The first wave of Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas ReAction Figures is here! Come with us to Halloween Town as we release some of our favorite characters: Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, Vampire, The Witch, and the Harlequin Demon!"

This is a line that could run for ages and ages and never run out of steam for Super7. There are so many characters to chose from, and think of the variants! I know the fine folks at Super7 don't look at it that way, but this could be a huge hit for them. Hopefully, these do well to get us a Gill Man, Lock, Shock, and Barrel, the Wolf Man, Santa Jack, Oggie, the band…really, there are too many to list here. Super7 and Disney have made for a wonderful pairing so far; I wonder what other ReAction lines will follow Nightmare Before Christmas. That is getting ahead of ourselves here, though; for now, let's just enjoy this opening wave and await their arrival in our mailboxes. Again, these are up for order right now by clicking here.