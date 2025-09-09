Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: MGA, Ninjombies

Ninjombies Rise from the Grave with MGA's Newest Slime-Filled Toy

You've seen toys about ninja and toys about zombie but MGA is combining them together to create the mix and match Ninjombies

Article Summary Ninjombie toys combine ninjas, zombies, and slime for action-packed, customizable battles.

Each figure features refillable slime and interchangeable limbs for over 3,000 unique combos.

Collect all four Ninjombie figures and gear, plus the Prime Slime Dragon Vehicle with double cannons.

Ninjombie is available now at Target, with Walmart and Amazon launching October 1.

Get ready for slime, action, and chaos with MGA Entertainment as they debut their newest action franchise: Ninjombie! Combining ninjas, zombies, and a lot of slime, this new and innovative line brings a fresh twist to the toy aisle. Legendary warriors have been reborn as slime-powered fighting machines, engaging in wild battles where limbs fly and slime erupts in every fight. Now hitting shelves at Target (with Walmart and Amazon coming October 1), Ninjombie offers exciting figures like Scorchstrike, Sword Lord, Grave-Spin, and Haz Mat.

Each Ninjombie figure comes with refillable slime, interchangeable limbs for over 3,000 combos, collectible comics, and unique battle gear. The fun does not stop at four new figures as MGA Entertainment is also debuting the Ninjombie Prime Slime Dragon Vehicle, which packs double slime cannons and missile action! This is a fun new toy to combine action figure fun with slime in a new way that will really have kids and these zombies oozing for playtime. Mix and match your Ninjombie figure to create custom creations, and kids can start bringing home the fun today at Target in-store and online.

MGA Digs Up Ninjombies with New Mix & Match Slime Figures

"Introducing NINJOMBIE! Kids can now mix the chaos of ninjas and zombies in the ultimate slime-filled battle. Fill each figure with Prime Slime, press the button on the back, and watch it ooze from the head, arm, or leg for nonstop action! Plus, you can mix and match figures to create over 3,000 combinations. With multiple figures and endless slime, the fun never stops!"

"You've met Ninjas, you've met Zombies, now meet Ninjombies. Kids create the ultimate slime-filled showdown with these customizable action figures. Fill them with slime, press to ooze from different limbs, and mix and match parts for more than 3,000 wild battle combos. Jonin Knight comes packed with accessories for extra battle power."

