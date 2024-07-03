Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Marvel Comics, Super7

Null the Conqueror Joins Super7's Conan the Barbarian Collection

Super7 has unveiled their newest wave of Conan the Barbarian Ultimates figures inspired by appearances in the early 70’s comic books

Article Summary Super7 releases Kull the Conqueror in their Conan Barbarian ULTIMATES line.

The figure is inspired by Kull's 1970s Marvel Comics appearance.

Collectible features interchangeable heads, hands, and includes weaponry.

Available for pre-order at $55, set to ship in April 2025 alongside 70s Conan.

Super7 is back with a brand new wave of ULTIMATES for their growing Conan the Barbarian collection. Unlike their previous waves, which featured a live-action version of Conan, Super7 is taking a page from Marvel Comics. Kull the Conqueror, another creation of Robert E. Howard, who predates Conan, is now coming to life with his very own figure. Kull shares a similar rugged, heroic archetype to Conan, and he first appeared in Weird Tales three years before the barbarian in 1929. Kull the Conqueror was later brought to Marvel Comics in 1971 with Kull the Conqueror #1, which now inspires this new figure. A former slave and gladiator, Kull has risen to become the king of the ancient, pre-Atlantean kingdom of Valusia. This figure will come with two swappable heads, interchangeable heads, as well as some weapons with an axe, sword, and even a crown. These 70s Marvel Comics-inspired figures are nicely done, and Kull will be released as a made-to-order figure for $55. Collectors can pre-order one today right on the Super7 site with an April 2025 release and a companion 70s Conan figure releasing alongside him.

Super7 Kull the Conqueror Has Arrived

"Kull the Conqueror is the progenitor of Conan, both canonical and literary, and it's easy to see how this mighty leader and fearsome warrior gave rise to such a hallowed lineage! This 7" scale, highly articulated Conan ULTIMATES! figure of Kull the Conqueror is inspired by his appearance in the early 70's comic books, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detail, includes multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and comes with a crown and sword with removable sheath accessories. Protect your collection from tyrannical despots like Borna, with this made-to-order Kull the Conqueror ULTIMATES! figure!"

Accessories

2x Interchangeable Heads 1x Neutral head 1x Angry head

6x Interchangeable Hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Open hands 2x Fists

1x Crown

1x Sword

1x Sheath

1x Axe

