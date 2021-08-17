Numskull Reveals Special Destiny 2 Fallen Hatchling Plush Collectible

Oddly enough, Destiny 2 still has a dedicated fanbase which I can defiantly appreciate. The game did deliver a great storyline and has been faithful to fans giving them plenty of new content to keep them entertained. Numskull wants to help Destiny 2 fans with the introduction of their brand new Eliksni hatchling plush. This adorable little buddy stands 10" tall and kicks off Numskull's new Fallen' in love collection with shirts, cups, pins, and more. This collectible is an Official Bungie product and will even feature glow-in-the-dark eyes to help keep gamers calm throughout their late-night gaming sessions. The Fallen Baby Plush from Numskull is expected to release in October, and they are priced at $29.99 with pre-order live and found here. Be sure to check out the rest of the "Fallen in Love" Destine 2 collection from Numskull right here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Destiny – Fallen Baby Plush reveal! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvjj9axS8AQ&t=7s)

"In Destiny 2, Guardians have battled the powerful alien Eliksni for years. With the introduction of new Eliksni hatchling plush toys, Destiny players now find themselves 'Fallen' in love with these adorable snuggle bugs. Numskull is delighted to give fans the chance to take home their own Fallen Baby with these super cuddly 10" plush dolls. "

Official Destiny 'Fallen Baby' Plush

Official Bungie Product

Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs

Made from high quality materials

Size: Approximately 10"

Glow in the dark eyes!

Perfect collectible for any Destiny fan!

"The Fallen Baby plush joins Numskull's recently released range of Fallen Baby merchandise, that includes two super stylish black T-shirts; a 'Fallen in Love' T-shirt with a Fallen Baby image that glows in the dark and a 'Love' T-shirt that features the popular character but without the glow, a premium black snapback as well as two Fallen Baby ceramic mugs; a black 'Fallen in Love' mug and a white 'Fallen Baby' mug."