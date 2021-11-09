Numskull's Christmas Sweater Collection Will Be the Hit of Any Party

It is not the holidays without wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to at least one event over winter. However, no one said they had to be ugly, and Numskull is here to help fix that with their massive line of sweaters. These are more than just holiday cheer apparel but capture the holiday spirit with some of your favorite franchises like Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Star Wars, and Minions with some love for Sonic the Hedgehog, Shrek, and even Xbox. These bright and comfy knitted sweaters will not only be the hit of any holiday party but will be your favorite article of nothing throughout winter and beyond. Sizes go from 3XS to 4XL with a price of $35.99, and fans and collectors can pick which Christmas Sweater suits their personality and wardrobe right here.

"There's only one thing you need in your wardrobe this Christmas and that's Numskull's geeky Christmas sweater. Don't be shy now, chuck on one of these bad boys and you're guaranteed to make a startling entrance to the Christmas party… or dining table! Numskull has taken inspo from classic movies and the iconic Xbox and Sonic the Hedgehog to design these beauties (some may say ugly, not us!) Movie & Gaming fans get your Christmas on with this lot…. "

"Sleigh all day this festive season by sporting the all-important Christmas jumper. Check out our selection of authentic geek gaming and pop culture novelty sweaters. Whether it's a festive Star Wars soiree, a Christmassy Marvel menagerie, or even a Harry Potter Xmas party then we've got the ultimate cool geeky Christmas jumper for you! There is something for everyone including mums, dads and of course the kids. These fabulous sweaters are all knitted (not printed) and come in the following:M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL and US – 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL."