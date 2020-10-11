Quantum Mechanix Q-Figs from Alien, Mortal Kombat, and More Revealed

New York Comic Con 2020 has been canceled this year, but many of the companies that would usually be present at the popular convention are doing solo acts. With the ever-rising threat of COVID-19, its safer too handle announcements and reveal at their own time and convenience just like we saw for San Diego Comic Con. Quantum Mechanix is not holding back this year as they announce more addition to their widely popular Q-Fig Statue series. These statues are small, but they are packed with adorable features that can please many fans, old and new. There have been quite a few reveals so far, and starting this off first is two statues from the hit fighting game Mortal Kombat. Fan-favorite fighters, Sub-Zero and Scorpion, are back and ready to throw down with this first reveal. They are sporting that classic Quantum Mechanix design but still as deadly as ever. Marvel Comics had their time to shine this year with a new addition to their growing X-Men Q-Fig statue line. This time, Kitty Pryde and her dragon companion are taking down Sentinels with this statue. Kitty os showed phasing through the robot head as she is following her lovable pal into the air.

The reveals do not end there either as Quantum Mechanix announced not one but three statues from the classic sci-fi film Aliens. This iconic film comes to let with some amazing statues that only Quantum Mechanic could capture with their unique design. Ellen Ripley makes her debut as she is in the Power Loader from Aliens. The Power Loader is very well detailed, and it carries this cartoon styled look that will have many fans getting behind. The Alien Warrior and Alien Queen will also be arriving with some beautifully crafted statues that give the aliens a new life. The dynamic stylings of the Alien Warrior are very well done and will be a great addition to any fans Aliens collections. Last but not least is a new Disney Q-Fig statue that is revealed from the animated movie Sleeping Beauty. Maleficent has entered her drawn form, and nothing dares to stop her. The statue captures her dragon very nicely, and the purple and back paint scheme will shine in any Disney collection.

These new Q-Figs show off the power of how Quantum Mechanix is trying to expand its amazing statue series. Each one captures the movie, comics, or shows beautifully and adds their own unique flavor to it. Whether you are a fan, old or new, Quantum Mechanix is really bringing some great stuff to fans in the future. Prices and release dates have not been disclosed just yet but fans can find some of the current products available from them here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more amazing reveals as they come out of the extended NYCC 2020 throughout the week.