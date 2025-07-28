Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

NYCC Star Wars 2-Pack Revealed with Darth Sidious vs Mace Windu

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Star Wars collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro like a NYCC exclusive

Article Summary Hasbro reveals an exclusive Star Wars Black Series 2-Pack featuring Mace Windu vs Darth Sidious.

This special set celebrates the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith with premium 6-inch figures.

Figures include alternate heads, fabric elements, signature lightsabers, and Force Lightning effects.

Available first at NYCC and MCM London 2025, with likely Hasbro Pulse release for $59.99 after conventions.

San Diego Comic Con 2025 has just ended, and Hasbro is already looking forward to New York Comic Con 2025. One of their SDCC Star Wars panel reveals was the debut of a new and exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack. Witness the Rise of the Empire with this special set that features Mace Windu going toe to toe with Darth Sidious. This fun set captures some impressive photoreal head sculpts with both Mace and Sidious getting two different designs. Both Force-users will have fabric elements, with each getting their own custom lightsaber and Sidious getting some sweet Force Lightning effects.

This is a great Star Wars convention exclusive release and a perfect way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith. Pre-orders are not live yet, but they will be available exclusively on-site at the Hasbro booth at select Fall Conventions, including New York Comic Con and MCM London. These will also most likely hit Hasbro Pulse after the conventions for collectors and for $59.99.

NYCC & MCM London Exclusive – Star Wars Sidious vs Windu 2-Pack

"When Palpatine was revealed as the Sith Lord Darth Sidious, Mace knew the future of the Jedi Order was in grave danger and sought to arrest the Supreme Chancellor. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Mace Windu & Darth Sidious from REVENGE OF THE SITH. Each action figure features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display. Mace Windu comes with his signature purple Lightsaber™ and an alternate portrait head. Palpatine includes his Lightsaber™, alternate scarred portrait head, and a set of alternate hands with lightning FX."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!