Obi-Wan Kenobi Saves Princess Leia with New Iron Studios Statue

Disney+ has really changed up the change for Star Wars and Marvel with some pretty incredible TV shows. One of which was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which gave us some conclusion to the Revenge of the Sith and a new adventure. Most of us assumed it was about Luke, but it was Princess Leia who needed his help this time. Fans can now relive the wonder of Obi-Wan Kenobi as Iron Studios debuts their newest Star Wars statue. Coming in at 8" tall, we return to the planet of Daiyu, as Obi-Wan escapes with the Princess. Packed with detail, this dynamic duo features a great likeness to the actors as well as brings their Daiyu appearances to life. This Star Wars statue will be a must own 1/10 Art Scale statue for any fan, and it is priced at $199.99. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Leia are on the run once again in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Star Wars statues as well, with features for The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and much more.

The Force is with Iron Studios Once Again

"Through the chaotic streets of planet Daiyu, under the lights of tall buildings, luminous signs, and the eyes of mercenaries and relentless agents of the Galactic Empire, the former brave Jedi Master risks himself leaving his anonymity to fulfill at any cost his mission of rescuing the young princess from planet Alderaan and get her back in safety to her foster father."

"After saving and earning the intrepid and fearless girl's trust, with her by his side wearing a green cloak bringing her small droid called Lola in one of her hands, and he alert, using a hooded cape to hide his identity, they both search for an escape route to fulfill their mission. Directly from the Star Wars spin-off series released on streaming service Disney+ in 2022, Iron Studios present their diorama statue "Obi-Wan and Young Leia Deluxe- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Art Scale 1/10", with the Jedi hero, master of Anakin Skywalker, next to his protectee, daughter of his former apprentice."