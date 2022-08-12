Olaf Presents Mini-Diorama Statues Coming Soon from Beast Kingdom

On November 12, 2021, we were given a series of hilarious shorts on Disney+ with Olaf Presents. In Frozen II, our favorite clueless Snowman reenacted the events of Frozen will hilarious detail. It looks like fans and Disney loved this skit so much that they branched it off to allow Olaf to retell some of the other iconic Disney films. These were truly hilarious, and I have never laughed more in my life since I am a major Disney fan. Some of Olaf Presents' retellings consisted of Aladdin, Lion King, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Tangled. Well, Beats Kingdom is bringing some of the moments from these skits to life with their newest set of Mini-Diorama statues.

Olaf captures the magic of Disney in a hilarious way that you will now be able to bring home. Six mini-dioramas will be released with moments from Aladdin, Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana. Tangled seems to be missing in the set, so I would not be surprised if we got a Series 2 of these little guys. Each mini statue is highly detailed with fun elements recreating these iconic scenes from other films. Coming in at roughly 4" tall, these little guys are perfect for any Frozen collection. Prices and pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to buy the whole set right here shortly.

"Love is putting someone else's needs before you': Olaf. A miniature dream under Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand'. Join the winter fun with a collection of snowy Mini-Diorama designs, presented by the wonderfully cute Olaf as he dresses up in his favorite characters. Join him as he retells the many Disney stories in reimagined winter form."

Aladdin – With blue magic lantern ready to make a wish

Aladdin – Riding high on a magic carport (possibility of

Lion King – Held high by Mufasa, Simba is the cutest lion cub ever

Lion King – Pumbaa crosses a log singing the iconic Hakuna Matata song

The Little Mermaid – A classic scene where Ariel is singing on a rock

Moana – Rowing her wooden boat in Pocahontas

A full set of six designs, reimagining classic scenes in snowy, winter form.