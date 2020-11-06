Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Doc Noctural Unboxing

Mezco Toyz newest member of the Rumble Society, Doc Nocturnal, has finally arrived. We finally received our pre-orders, so let us take a stroll into the dark and eerie world with this unboxing. A couple of extra goodies were included with this figure as it was released as a swag set. Some of the extra collectibles were 50-page vintage magazines showing off some of the miscellaneous adventures of Doc Nocturnal. The entire magazine is in black-and-white, and the Mezco Toyz Original shines throughout it as you get a glimpse into his backstory. Some of the other goodies was a special set of Doc Nocturnal cards that come in a very cool vintage style wax wrapping. Lastly, we got a special old school styled Doc Nocturnal shirt that shows the skeleton hero in action and some lobster themed mobsters.

The box itself holding the mysterious Doc is the same as Baron Bends with the Rumble Society logo at the center. Inside the box, Mezco Toyz collectors are greeted with special artwork featuring the Doc in all his glory. There are two rows of accessories built into this box and a display stand showing the same artwork fans. Doc Nocturnal will come with two interchangeable heads, 5 1/2 pairs of swappable hands, and his own arsenal of weapons. With a gas mask, death ray, grappling hook, Tommy gun, goggles, and grenades, this antihero will destroy anything that goes bump in the night.

This figure is just packed with accessories, and his originality is just beautiful. Mezco Toyz really shines with their own line of figures, and it makes me feel like I'm a kid again. They put so much heart into their own creations that any Mezco Toyz collector needs to experience at least one of these Rumble Society figures. With Rumble Society and Gomez, there are plenty of figures to choose from; just make sure you're on your guard as these figures sell out fast. With DesignerCon coming next week, who knows, maybe we will see another member of the Society or maybe a new Gomez. You can find all the Mezco Toyz Originals located here. You don't have to worry about what goes bump in the night anymore, as Doc Nocturnal is here.