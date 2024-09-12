Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: anime, One-Punch Man, revoltech

One-Punch Man Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Saitama Figure Revealed

Get ready for some One-Punch Man action as Saitama gets a new fully articulated figure for the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line

Article Summary One Punch Man's Saitama arrives in the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line with a fully articulated figure.

Kaiyodo's Saitama features a fabric-wired cape, heroic design, and signature outfit from the series.

Accessories include six head sculpts, swappable hands, a multi-punch hand, and a punch effect.

Pre-order for $99.99; set for a July 2025 release. Make Saitama a highlight of your collection.

One Punch Man, also known as Saitama, is the main hero of the popular anime and manga series One Punch Man. Created by ONE, Saitama is a seemingly ordinary man who has trained himself to become one of the world's most powerful heroes. He can literally defeat any opponent with a single punch, but this overwhelming power has left him bored since he desires a worthy challenge. The anime and manga are filled with action as Saitama seeks a true opponent, and now Kaiyodo wants collectors to seek one out for him to fight.

Releasing as part of their Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line, Saitama has arrived, featuring his more heroic design from the series. One hundred sit-ups and one hundred push-ups a day take this hero to new levels, and Kaiyodo showcases just that by bringing One Punch Man to life with a fabric-wired caped and a signature outfit. He will also come with a nice variety of accessories, including six head sculpts, swappable hands, a multi-punching hand, and a punch effect. One Punch Man fans can pre-order Saitama today for $99.99, and he is set for a July 2025 release.

One-Punch Man Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR064 Saitama

"In a world where various monsters threaten humanity, Saitama is a man who started being a hero as a hobby. He may look like an ordinary young man with a simple appearance and a carefree attitude, but even powerful opponents that many heroes cannot defeat can be pulverized with one blow when he swings his fist! Saitama has a firm expression and a suit with strong muscles that stand out, making him a serious hero when facing a strong enemy!"

"In addition, various effect parts are used to express the special punch that he shows at the climax of the One Punch Man story. The unique Yamaguchi-style movement allows you to dynamically decide the punch pose where you swing your fist and punch as hard as you can! The cloth cape with built-in wires, patterned by cloth sculptor Kazu, helps to create various poses."

