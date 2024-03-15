Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Optimus Prime Rolls Out to Target with New Transformers Collaboration

A new Transformers collaboration has arrived as the Leader of the Autobots is rolling on into Target with companies mascot Bullseye

Article Summary New Transformers Target Optimus Prime teams up with Bullseye in a unique collaboration.

Optimus converts into a Target delivery truck with a battle-ready trailer station.

Autobot Bullseye transforms from Target's dog mascot to a packaged delivery.

Exclusive to Target, the 2-pack set is available for pre-order now for $59.99.

Well, this is an interesting one, as Hasbro is back with a new Transformers collaboration, and this time with Target. That is right, Optimus Prime is now teaming up with Target as he interestingly joins their fleet as the latest delivery truck. Featuring a new deco, and design, the Target Optimus Prime will convert from a robot into a Target delivery truck in just 30 steps. His signature trailer is included for his battle station needs as well as will also come with a partner with the Target mascot Bullseye. This shopping dog has a new Autobot makeover and will convert from a dog into a Target package in only 7 steps. If you really love Target or just need a new version of Transformers Optimus Prime to bring home, then look no further. As usual, the Leader of the Autobots will come with a Matrix of Leadership accessory to take on any Decepticon threat that stops his deliveries. The Transformers Target Optimus Prime and Autobot Bullseye 2-Pack is a Target Exclusive and is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are online right now with this dynamic duo arriving in late June 2024.

Transformers Target Optimus Prime (Target Exclusive)

"Get ready to roll out with the Transformers Target Optimus Prime and Autobot Bullseye action figures! Optimus Prime takes on a re-designed alt mode as a Target delivery truck. This figure features deco and details inspired by Target delivery trucks and comes with a Matrix of Leadership accessory. The included trailer attaches to the Optimus Prime figure in truck mode and opens into a battle station. This pack also comes with an Autobot Bullseye figure that converts from dog mode to mailer package alt mode."

ROLLING OUT AND MAKING DELIVERIES: Optimus Prime teams up with Target and joins its fleet of delivery trucks!

CONVERTING TRAILER: The included trailer attaches to the figure in truck mode and opens to become a battle station

CLASSIC ACCESSORY: Includes a Matrix of Leadership accessory. Open the figure's chest panels to insert the Matrix of Leadership accessory

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!