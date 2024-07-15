Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Original Sketch TMNT Figures Coming Soon from Playmates Toys

New TMNT figures are coming soon from Playmates Toys that are modeled after the first sketches of the four turtles by their original creators

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collectors have been eating well this year with some impressive releases as the legendary franchise hit its 40th anniversary. Well, more figures are on the way, and these ones are from Playmates Toys. Get ready to turn back the clock for this release as Playmates has unveiled their new Original Sketch Turtles. The original sketches from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird have been faithfully brought to life. All four turtles are getting this treatment with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael and are roughly 4.5″ tall. They all feature their signature color and weapons, along with a connecting base. Each figure also comes with an original sketch card of each hero in a half shell as well as window packaging. TMNT fans are already finding these 40th-anniversary sketch figures from Playmates in Target Stores for $14.99, but pre-orders have yet to drop online. Keep your eyes peeled in stores now, or check out the product pages for Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello online.

"Long ago in Dover, New Hampshire, two upstart comic book artists passed the time making each other laugh. Kevin Eastman sketched an unlikely combination of "Ninja" and "Turtle." Peter Laird answered back with his own version. Before long, a new sketch emerged of all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle brothers, ready for action. And the rest, as they say, is history!"

his set includes a highlight detailed figure based on the original turtle designs, as seen in the first ever group sketch by Kevin Eastman!

Figures comes with a special base for the figure to stand on, which can be attached to the base of each Turtle to recreate the scene from the sketch.

Comes with all his signature weapons that are seen in the sketch.

Includes an art card of the original sketch to display with each figure.

