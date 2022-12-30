Our Favorite Spidey's in Hasbro's Spider-Man: Retro Collection Series

This year was big for Marvel Legends, especially Spider-Man, and it kicked off his 60th Anniversary. So many different figures dropped, but the Retro Collection still is the best series for fans to get their hands on. Hasbro's Spider-Man: Retro Collection is one of the best Spider-Man collectible lines to own, and they are incredible. Iconic heroes and villains from the world of the Spider come to life featuring new Legends tech, card back packaging, and nostalgia. These figures feature the most accessories in the Marvel Legends brand, and Hasbro has not missed a beat since the series debuted in 2020. Since the line has only grown, we have picked some of our favorite Spider-heroes that are in the line that I think fans should not sleep on.

Spider-Man 2099 – The Future of Marvel

Spider-Man has always been one of my favorite Marvel Comics heroes, but it was Spider-Man 2099 have really sucked me into comics. The 2099 franchise is an incredible piece of work that takes fans to a company-owned chaotic future. Oddly enough, there have not been any 2099 collectibles in the Marvel Legends line besides Spidey 2099. While we all patiently wait for a Ghost Rider 2099, the Retro Collection 2099 Spidey is your best bet and is the second release of this character. He comes in retro card-backed packaging, features an updated body, and comes with swappable hands. I hope we can see the White Suit 2099 Spider on card back soon, and I am sure more 2099 love with come with the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse film, so get this figure while you can.

Cel-Shaded Spider-Man – Animated Nostalgia

Spider-Man is back as Hasbro has released a brand-new and exclusive variant with Walmart. This retailer exclusive is pretty special as it is cel-shaded and captures Spidey right from the animated series. The whole Retro COllection is based around packaging for this hit series, so it is nic to see the iconic hero return to animated glory once more. Cel-Shaded Spidey has been pretty hard to find in the wild, but if you have managed to get your hands on one, it is worth every penny. You can never go wrong with a Spider-Man figure, and I am sure Hasbro will have plenty more cel-shaded releases in the future. If you missed the original Classic Suit 2020 release, then this is the figure you will want in your collection.

Cyborg Spider-Man – Marvel Comics 90's Glory

Marvel Comics in the 90s was very extreme with over the top action, over the top designs, and lots of pouches. One of these chaotic 90s designs arrived in the Spider-Man: Retro Collection line with Cyborg Spider-Man. This version of Spider-Man was damaged in battle, and with the help of Dethlock he upgraded himself to take on the threat at hand. Hasbro has beautifully crafted this wild design in Marvel Legends format with a cyborg eye, massive robotic arm, and that action hero design. This Spider-Man stands out from all of the rest in your collection, and you can not get more 90s than this figure. Oddly enough, this bad boy is still available even as a Target Exclusive, which can be found right here.