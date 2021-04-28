Funko Reveals New Parks and Recreation Pops Including Ben Wyatt

Finally, the Cones of Dunshire have arrived as Funko has announced a new wave of Pops Vinyls from the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation are coming. The wave consists of common and exclusive Pop figures with some fan-favorite characters finally making their long-awaited Funko Pop debut. There are 11 Pops coming with 1 set as a 2-pack as well as 2 of them will be getting some hilarious Chase variants. The new Parks and Recreation wave will consist of:

Duke Silver

Janet Snakehole

Hunter Ron Swanson

Hunter Ron Swanson Injured (Chase Variant)

Ron Swanson with a Cold (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Leslie Knope the Riveter

Andy Dwyer with Leg Cast (Go! Calendars Exclusive)

Andy Dwyer as Princess Rainbow Sparkle

Ron Swanson & Leslie Knope (Locked In) (Target Exclusive)

Ben Wyatt (Big Apple Collectibles Exclusive)

Ben Wyatt with Ledgerman Hat (Chase Variant) (Big Apple Collectibles Exclusive)

We are finally getting a Ben Wyatt Pop Vinyl, and I could not be more excited. He does have a very simple design, but he is holding a glorious piece of the hot game, the Cones of Dunshire. Many of the exclusives are very well done to giving us key Parks and Recreation character moments with sick Ron and Andy in his leg cast. Ron Swanson is a heavy focus on his wave with 5 of the Pops featuring some sort of Swanson design; however, he is a very popular character, so this is not surprising. Each Parks and Recreation Pop Vinyls is seemingly set for a July 2021 release, and the wave of common Pops (including Hunter Ron with Chase) can be found here. Some of the other retailer exclusives are starting to pop up here and there, but most of these Parks and Recreation exclusives can be found here. What Parks and Recreation Pops will you be adding? Who else from the show do you think needs a Pop Vinyl makeover?