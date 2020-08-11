Marvel's Avengers Gets New Gamerverse Statues from PCS Collectibles

Marvel's Avengers is only weeks away and PCS Collectibles wants to get everyone hyped. Three new Marvel legends are back with their new video game redesigns with some new statues. Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor are all back and easy for action with these new statues. PCS Collectibles has pulled these three superheroes off the screen and putting them on your shelves this fall. Each one is in a dynamic pose and features their new Marvel's Avengers look. Fans of the game or the heroes themselves will not want to miss out on these.

I have always have been a fan of when iconic superheroes get redesigned. If gives a new flavor so these heroes and while some might hate it it's interesting to see the new stories to rise from it. I would expect that PCS Collectibles will have more Marvel's Avengers statues later on with Hulk, Black Widow, and maybe some new costume designs. Each of the Marvel Gamerverse statues from Marvel's Avengers will be priced at $39.99. Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor are all expected to release in November 2020 and pre-orders can be found here. Don't forget to get your hands on all the Avengers action, September 4, 2020 on PlayStation and Xbox.

"Marvel Gamerverse Avengers Iron Man – PCS Studios introduces the Avengers to their Marvel Gamerverse line! The dynamic Marvel Gamerverse Avengers Iron Man 1:10 Scale Statue stands about 8-inches tall and boasts incredible detail. The statue is made of plastic."

"Marvel Gamerverse Avengers Captain America – PCS Studios introduces the Avengers to their Marvel Gamerverse line! The dynamic Marvel Gamerverse Avengers Captain America 1:10 Scale Statue stands about 8-inches tall and boasts incredible detail. The statue is made of plastic.

"Marvel Gamerverse Avengers Thor – PCS Studios introduces the Avengers to their Marvel Gamerverse line! The dynamic Marvel Gamerverse Avengers Thor 1:10 Scale Statue stands about 8-inches tall and boasts incredible detail. The statue is made of plastic."