PCS Debuts New Marvel Gamerverse Classics X-Men Gambit Statues

Step into the arcade with PCS as they debut their latest Gamerverse Classics as a popular X-Men is charging the cards

Article Summary PCS debuts Marvel Gamerverse Classics Gambit statues, capturing 90s arcade nostalgia.

Two versions available: standard and Player 2 variant with different color schemes.

Statue stands 6.5” tall, featuring Gambit with bo-staff and kinetic energy-charged cards.

Pre-order now for $200; release set for July 2025. Add to your X-Men collection!

PCS is back with another brand new Marvel Gamerverse Classics statue that takes fans right back to the arcade. This slick line of 1:10 statues captures the appearances of iconic Marvel Comics characters but from classic video games of the 90s. A new member of the X-Men has arrived, and Gambit has all the cards for this new release. Two versions of this statue will be offered with a standard and then a Player 2 variant, which slightly changes up his colors. Standing at 6.5 inches tall, the Ragin' Cajun is featured holding his signature bo-staff as well as his iconic playing cards that are just amped with kinetic energy. Whether you just want to enhance your X-Men collection or want some Marvel vs. Capcom action then this statue is perfect for you. Pair him with some of the other Marvel Gamerverse Classic releases with Spider-man, Venom, Wolverine, Sabretooth, and the Juggernaut. Pre-orders are already live for both versions at $200 each, with a July 2025 release.

Marvel Gamerverse Classics Gambit Player 1 & 2 Statues

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Gambit 1:10 Statue, the latest installment in the Marvel Gamerverse Classics line. Gambit is ready for action in this brand-new collectible celebrating this wild card's appearance in the classic video games of yesteryear. Standing at an impressive 6.5" tall and 7" wide, this fully sculpted 1:10 scale statue depicts this rakish figure in his flowing thieves' coat and light-weight armor."

"He's poised to wield his playing cards and bo-staff with stunning accuracy. Gambit's finely sculpted portrait and expression are just as beautifully painted as the vibrant colors of his costume, bringing this statue to energetic life. Channel some energy into your collection and pre order the Marvel Gamerverse Classics – Gambit 1:10 Statue by PCS today!"

