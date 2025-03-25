Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Kingdom Come Superman Lands from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' Kingdom Come Superman, a must-have for collectors.

Aged Superman returns in stunning 7" figure with fabric cape and accessories.

Includes collectible card, flight stand, and Justice Society of America comic.

Pre-order now for $29.99; release set for May 2025 with DC Direct Page Punchers.

In 1996, DC Comics debuted Kingdom Come, an Elseworlds story that featured an aged Superman who is struggling with a world that has moved beyond his ideals. After the death of Lois Lane at the hands of the Joker, Superman isolates himself, believing that his time to help humanity has passed. However, when chaos threatens to consume the world, he must return to lead a new Justice League, hoping to restore order. This comic is legendary, featuring Mark Waid's writing with Alex Ross' stunning artwork to bring this world to life. Superman is ready to grapple with the consequences of his absence as McFarlane Toys debuts a new 7" Page Puncherse figure.

Return to the events of Kingdom Come with the Man of Steel, who is getting an impressive new figure with a sleek fabric cape. He will come with a simple set of accessories with swappable hands, a collectible art card, and a flight stand. Since this is a DC Direct Page Punchers release, the figure will also come with a comic, and this one features Justice Society of America #10, Part 1 of Thy Kingdom Come. Pre-orders for Superman are already live for $29.99 with a May 2025 release date.

Superman (DC Comics Page Punchers: Kingdom Come)

"Set at the dawn of the 21st century in a world spinning out of control, KINGDOM COME is a riveting, alternate reality story pitting the old guard–Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others–against a new, uncompromising generation of heroes in a war that will determine the future of the planet."

Superman is based on his look from the KINGDOM COME comic.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, character art card and figure flight stand.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

