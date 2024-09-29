Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Chewbacca Gets a Ride with Iron Studios New Star Wars AT-ST Statue

Return to the Forest Moon of Endor as Iron Studios is back with a new Star Wars statue from the events of Return of the Jedi

Article Summary Iron Studios releases a detailed Chewbacca AT-ST statue from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Stands at 20.8" tall, featuring Chewbacca, two Ewoks, and an authentic AT-ST diorama.

Includes a swappable hatch for displaying Chewbacca inside the AT-ST or a closed design.

Priced at $849.99, pre-orders are live with an expected release in Q2 2025.

The Rebel Alliance is giving the Empire one last push as they do a full frontal assault on the Forest Moon of Endor. Iron Studios has debuted their latest Star Wars statue as they bring some of the events of Return of the Jedi to life. As the Rebels take on the Empire at the shield generator, which protects the second Death Star, Chewbacca and two Ewoks capture an AT-ST. Coming in at 20.8" tall, Chewbacca commandeers the AT-ST with an incredible diorama statue. The chicken walker has been faithfully crafted, showcasing that sweet Imperial engineering style with Endor being displayed around the machine.

Fans can also display Chewbacca inside the vehicle celebrating his capture, with a swappable hatch also being included to help collectors show a closed AT-ST design. On top of that, two Ewoks are displayed at the base of the statue, with one taking on a Stormtrooper and another taking aim with a bow and arrow. Relive a pivotal moment during the Battle of Endor with Iron Studios for a whopping $849.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q2 2025 release.

Statue AT-ST and Chewbacca – Star Wars – Demi Art Scale 1/20

"On a small moon in the Outer Rim, covered by dense forests, high mountains, and savannas, home to species like the small and furry tribal Ewoks, a Wookiee warrior volunteers for the team tasked with destroying the shield generator of the second Death Star, a moon-sized battle station built by the Galactic Empire as the successor to the first Death Star, and partially completed."

"On this mission, the charismatic giant furball, with the help of the local natives, manages to take control of a two-legged combat walker, the AT-ST, and use it in his mission against imperial troops guarding the generator. This iconic scene from the movie Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi is meticulously recreated by Iron Studios featuring Chewie emerging from the hatch on top of the AT-ST, alongside the Ewoks battling a Stormtrooper and turning the tide of the battle in favor of the Rebel forces."

