Pennywise Returns from Stephen Kings's 1990's IT with Mezco Toyz Mezco Toyz is back with another terrifying Living Dead Doll as Pennywise returns to his root with a classic and horrific release

Mezco Toyz is back with one of their most terrifying Living Dead Dolls to date, as Pennywise has returned to Derry. This new doll comes to life once again from the legendary 1990 version of Stephen King's IT featuring the evil entity to has taken up the form of a clown. Pennywise comes in at 10" tall, will come with 5 points of articulation, and will come with a red balloon accessory. His clothing is fabric, and he will come in his very own custom die-cut window box, which is perfect for in-box collectors. The sculpt of Pennywise is truly terrifying, making him one doll you won't want to close your eyes around. If you love IT or the Living Dead Doll line, then this is one creature you will need for your collection. The 1990 IT Pennywise is priced at only $48, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Watch Out Georgie! Pennywise Has Returned from 1990

"Want a balloon?" He's every nightmare you've ever had, your worst dream come true. He's everything you ever were afraid of. He's Pennywise the clown, and now he's a Living Dead Doll. From the depths of the sewers beneath Derry comes the terrifying villain of It the movie, Pennywise. Resplendent in his brightly colored satiny clown suit, Pennywise is literally the stuff of nightmares. From his oversized clown shoes to his shock of bright red hair, great care has been taken to capture not just the look but the essence of the character."

"One look at his fang-like teeth is enough to know this clown is no laughing matter. Pennywise comes with his trademark crimson balloon…because down here, everything floats. The LDD Presents IT 1990: Pennywise stands 10 inches tall, and has 5 points of articulation. He features real cloth clothing and comes with his red balloon. He is packaged in a custom die-cut window box perfect for display. Welcome him into your collection today…then you can float too."