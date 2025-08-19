Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, Pennywise

Pennywise Returns with New Welcome to Derry Flashback from McFarlane

Get ready to step back into the haunted town of Derry with a new series featuring Pennywise before the hit novel and film

Article Summary Pennywise returns in Welcome to Derry, a new IT prequel series exploring his origins in Stephen King's universe.

McFarlane Toys unveils a limited-edition Flashback Pennywise figure inspired by the upcoming series.

This 6-inch collectible features a costumed Pennywise, scenic base, art card, and secret bonus item.

Only 5,400 pieces available—grab this detailed tribute to Pennywise’s sinister legacy for $34.99.

Despite his clownish form, Pennywise is far from human. In Stephen King's universe, Pennywise is actually a cosmic entity called It, which originated in a dimension known as the Macroverse. This is a place outside of time and space, and it arrived on Earth millions of years ago. He crash-landed in what would become Derry, Maine, and feeds on fear. It prefers to hunt children because their fears are more potent and easier to manipulate, thus choosing the form of a clown. Pennywise's true form is incomprehensible to the human mind, often described as a mass of glowing "deadlights," which was seen in IT: Chapter Two.

This ancient evil has been eating for decades before The Losers Club arrived to stop him, and now, fans get to witness that time. Welcome to Derry continues the films Andy Muschietti brought to the big screen, with its first-ever prequel. To celebrate, McFarlane Toys is crafting up new movie Maniacs for the show, including Flashback Pennywise. This wicked clown is turning back the clock for a more costumed look with flowers in hand and a sinister smile. Limited to only 5,400 pieces, this 6" tall statue will feature a great sculpt, display base, art print backdrop, and a secret bonus item. Collectors can purchase the Flashback Pennywise – Welcome to Derry statue for $34.99 right now on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Pennywise: Flashback (Welcome to Derry) 6″ Posed Figure Gold Label

"Based on Stephen King's novel IT, the new horror-drama series IT: Welcome to Derry expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two."

PENNYWISE is based on the upcoming series IT: Welcome to Derry.

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Also includes secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures

