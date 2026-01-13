Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Place Your Bets with Hasbro's New Star Wars: The Black Series Watto

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil their newest Star Wars: The Black Series action figures

Article Summary Hasbro introduces a new Star Wars: The Black Series Watto figure from The Phantom Menace prequel.

The 6-inch Watto figure features detailed sculpting, accessories, and a flying display stand.

Includes Watto’s iconic satchel, cane, datapad, and the chance cube from his movie scenes.

Pre-orders open on Hasbro Pulse Jan. 14 at 1 PM EST for $27.99, with a Spring 2026 release date.

Watto is a legendary character who was introduced in the Star Wars prequel trilogy with The Phantom Menace. He is a male Toydarian, a species from the planet Toydaria. Toydarians have wings, can fly, and are naturally resistant to Jedi mind tricks, making them shrewd, stubborn, and the perfect traders. Watto is a junk dealer and slave owner on Tatooine, who crosses paths with Qui-Gon Jinn, who finds himself meeting Anakin Skywalker. Watto is best known for owning Shmi Skywalker and her son, Anakin, and without Watto, the Rise of the Empire and the birth of Luke Skywalker might never have happened.

Hasbro is now bringing this significant character to the Star Wars: The Black Series and has been fully recreated from the ground up with an impressive sculpt, multiple wings, and a new flying stand. Hasbro was sure to include his satchel, cane, datapad, and his chance cube, which would help decide the boy's fate. It's nice to see more love for The Phantom Menace, and pre-orders are set to go live for the Star Wars: The Black Series Watto on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse. He will be priced at $27.99 and will be available for purchase on Jan. 14 at 1 PM EST, with a Spring 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – The Black Series: Watto

"Toydarian junk dealer Watto bought Shmi Skywalker and her son Anakin from Gardulla the Hutt. He sponsored Anakin in several Podraces, but often bet against him. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Watto from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. Comes with a walking stick, data pad, swappable wings, and a clear stand to pose him out in mid-flight. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

