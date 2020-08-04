Planet of the Apes Ceasar Leads the Way with Star Ace Toys

The Ape Resistance is back, and Ceasar is leading the charge with Star Ace Toys. Pre-orders for a new Spear Version Statue from the Apes film Dawn of the Planet of the Apes has shown up on Sideshow Collectibles. The statue is quite massive, coming in at 15 inches tall. It shows off Ceasar on his horse, who will have a removable saddle. He is painted with his war paint and is sculpted beautifully. In his right hand, he is carrying a spear, which makes this a newer than the previous one. Planet of the Apes fans will want to have this resistance leader in their Ape collection today.

The prequel Planet of the Apes trilogy was a great wonder to see. Of course, it relied heavily on CGI, but to show the story they wanted, that was inevitable. Watching Caesar rise to a world and teach them a lesson for their own arrogance was awesome. Fans of the series will nor want to miss out on such a beautiful and customizable statue. From the sculpted textures, height, and detail on this piece, fans will want this in their collection ASAP. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Caesar on Horse Statue (Spear Version) from Star Ace Toys will be priced at $289. He is set to release between January – March 2021, and pre-orders can be found here.

"In Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the first talking ape, Caesar, led the apes in a rebellion against the humans. In War of the Planet of the Apes he became the general of an ape army, battling the humans who refused to let them live in peace. This Star Ace figure of Caesar sits on his horse, ready to go into battle with his spear. The horse features a removable saddle and bridle as seen in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. This statue of polyresin and soft vinyl is approximately 39 cm tall to the top of Caesar's head while mounted on the horse."