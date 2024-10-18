Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Playmates Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Monster Mutant 4-Pack

Celebrate Halloween in style as a new Playmates 4-Pack has arrived with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Monster Mutant set

Article Summary Unleash Halloween spirit with TMNT Monster Mutant figures roaring into Walmart Collector Con.

Face off against Savanti Romero as each Turtle transforms into iconic monsters to save NYC.

Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael wield spooky new versions of their weapons.

Classic TMNT 2012 packaging and posable designs bring out nostalgic monster fun.

Get ready for a monstrous Halloween adventure as Playmates has surprised collectors with a new release for Walmart Collector Con. The sinister villain, Savanti Romero, has returned with a new and terrifying plan to unleash the world's most famous creatures in New York City. However, it is up to some spooky Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to stop him in glorious Halloween fashion. A new TMNT 4-pack is on the way, featuring the style and packaging of the fan-favorite 2012 TMNT animated series. This collection will feature Leonardo, who has become a Mummy; Donatello embraces a new Frankenstein's Monster persona; Michelangelo howls as a Werewolf; and lastly, Raphael seeks some blood as Dracula. Each Monster Mutant comes with a new ghoulish version of their signature weapons, like Mikey's new bone nunchucks or Raph's stake sais. This is a fun reissued set for Halloween and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the set is already up for purchase from Walmart for $39.99. Boo!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Monster Mutant 4-Pack

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Monster Mutant Figures Soft Bundle 4-Pack – The evil villain Savanti Romero is back with a plan to unleash the world's most famous monsters upon New York City! Keep a look out for a Mummy, Werewolf, Vampire and Franken-monster shelling out action in the streets! Each Turtle has been dressed up as a popular monster: Leonardo as a Mummy, Donatello as Frankenstein, Michelangelo as a Werewolf, and Raphael as a Vampire."

MONSTER DESIGNS: Each Turtle has been dressed up as a popular monster: Leonardo as a Mummy, Donatello as Frankenstein, Michelangelo as a Werewolf, and Raphael as a Vampire

ACCESSORIES: The Monster Mutants all come with a monster version of their iconic signature weapons

POSEABLE: Each figure comes with multiple points of articulation, for action-packed battle poses

THROWBACK PACKAGING: Each figure comes in its own packaging, decorated with 2012 TMNT graphics, and then bundled together

