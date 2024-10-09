Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Playmates Reveals New Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

Complete your Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection from Playmates with four new reissues with the Rat King, Casey Jones, and more

Article Summary New 4-Pack of TMNT toys features Rat King, Casey Jones, Slash, and Mutagen Man.

Classic figures boast authentic 80s look with iconic accessories like Rat King's Royal Ratbow.

Each figure is 4” tall and fully articulated for posing and play, ideal for TMNT fans.

Retro blister card packaging enhances nostalgia for collectors and enthusiasts.

Get ready to return to the sewers once again as Playmates continues to bring back classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures. A Classic Mutant 4-Pack is now on the way, bringing heroes and villains to life once again in retro glory, just like the figures from the 80s. This set will include the Rat King rising up and he will come with his signature Royal Ratbow and Snakebelt. This set also includes Slash, who is loaded with some deadly accessories to take down the TMNT, including his Nasty Nunchuku, the Psycho Sai, Mutant Mace, and the Razor-spiked Gnarly Knife. Mutagen Man finishes off the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains for this set with his Mutagen Blaster and Gooey Garbage. Playmates also include Casey Jones, who takes down these big bad with his golf bag of fun, which features a bat and a golf club. All for reissues feature a sweet retro card back with the set starting to pop up online for only $39.99.

Playmates Mutant Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

"Complete your Classic TMNT collection with Rat King, Casey Jones, Slash and Mutagen Man action figures! Join the Turtle team with Casey or battle for total sewer domination with Rat King, Slash and Mutagen Man. These 4" figures are authentically designed, articulated, and come with their iconic accessories."

AUTHENTIC: Each figure is authentically sculpted and decorated as they appeared in the hit 1980's animated TV show.

ACCESSORIES: Rat King comes with his Royal Ratbow and Snakebelt; Casey Jones comes with his Baseball Bats, Golf Club, Golf Bag, Hockey Mask, Shoulder Pad; Slash comes with his Nasty Nunchuku, Psycho Sai, Mutant Mace, Twisted Turtle Belt, Razor-spiked Gnarly Knife; and Mutagen Man comes with his Mutagen Blaster, Gooey Garbage, Life Support System, Skull Plug.

CLASSIC PACKAGING: Blister card and original TMNT graphics, just like in the 1980's

