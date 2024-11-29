Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Astro Bot, playstation, Yootooz

PlayStation's Astro Bot Lands with New Vinyl YooTooz Figure

The world of PlayStation is coming life as new vinyl figure collectibles have arrived including one from the chaos of Astro Bot

Article Summary Astro Bot debuts in collectible form, joining PlayStation icons in the vinyl figure lineup.

Celebrate PlayStation history with Astro's YooTooz figure showcasing his iconic look.

Pre-orders for the 5" Astro Bot figure are live at $29.99, shipping in May 2025.

Detailed design features Astro in action with iconic blue eyes and unique packaging.

Astro Bot is PlayStation's newest robotic mascot, and he made his grand debut in Astro Bot Rescue Mission for PSVR. He then achieved a more iconic status with Astro's Playroom, which debuts on every PS5 during its next-gen release. The game was designed to showcase the DualSense controller's capabilities, but Astro's Playroom became a delightful platformer and a celebration of PlayStation's history. This led to Astro getting his very own video game on the PS5 with Astro Bot, and now this robotic hero is getting his own collectible vinyl from YooTooz.

Coming in at 5" tall, YooTooz has unveiled a whole collectible of PlayStation-themed characters, with Astro joining the squad with Sly Cooper, Kratos, and Ratchet and Clank. Astro has made a name for himself these past few years, so he deserves to get his own figure that is nicely detailed and shows him in action. Collectors can find pre-orders for these new YooTooz figures, which are already live for $29.99, and they are expected to arrive in May 2025.

PlayStation YooTooz Astro Bot Vinyl Figure

Astro's flown to Earth in search of his missing crew, so let's take the opportunity to give him his Youtooz debut while he's here! Leaping into the air at 4.5 inches tall with a raised hand and knee, delighted pixelated blue eyes shine across his screen of a face as a short antenna flicks out from the top of his head. With his white body covered in blue panelling that wraps around his head, hands, chest and knees, his feet are a light turquoise as a translucent blue cape falls down his back. The exterior of his packaging sees an enemy throwing a devastating punch at a number of tiny bots. While the interior is a deep blue covered in little bot heads, the protective sleeve is then a bright white with circuitry running down its front.

