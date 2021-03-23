New Pokèmon Mega Construx Sets Arrive From Mattel

Pokèmon is back in the spotlight as the hit franchise gained massive popularity during the pandemic. Not only is the series continuing to gain more attention than ever before, but 2021 marks the 25th anniversary! Mattel has unveiled new Mega Construx Pokemon figures that are the perfect collectible to show off your love for the beloved franchise. We take a stroll down Route 2 as we get the return of some classic pocket monsters as new buildable Pokè Ball kits are reveals. This wave will consist of six monsters from the original 151 Pokèdex with iconic starters, Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, as well as fan-favorites Eevee and Cubone. Each Evergreen Pokèmon Pokè Ball is priced at $6.99; they are set to release in Spring 2021 and can be found here.

For Pokèmon Trainers who want something bigger, Mattel also has you covered with new medium-scale Mega Construx figures. Four hit monsters from original 151 are ready for their own adventure with Charizard, Meowth, Charmander, and the legendary Mew! Standing 4 inches tall, they each will feature battle ready articulation, and will include effect pieces like Charizard's Flamethrower. That is not all, though, as Mattel is releasing a special 25 years of Pokèmon Pikachu that feature a present and birthday hat just for the occasion. Trainers will not have to go searching far and wide for these as they can be found here for $19.99 and Birthday Pikachu here for $24.99.

Last but not least, Pokèmon trainers will want to secure these new Jumbo set from Mattel as they make their way to Victory Road. Hit starters from I Choose You Pikachu and Eevee are large and in charge standing between 11 – 12 inches. Pikachu comes in at 600 pieces, while Eevee gets 845 pieces as it captures high amounts of likeness to each pocket monster in block form. Both of these Jumbo Mega Construx Pokèmon sets are priced at $49.99, and collectors can add them to their collection here. Mattel did not hold back with this huge lineup of Mega Construx figures, and they will be amazing partners for your card hunting and gaming journeys.