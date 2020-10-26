The Hulk is Ready to Smash with New Iron Studios Minico Statue

The Hulk is smashing his way to Iron Studios with a brand new statue. Coming out of their own specialty statue series, Minico, the Hulk arrives. The Marvel character's design is based on the second Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron. The green giant is showcased lunging in the air, preparing to bring down the smash. Hulk is wearing purple shorts and is displayed on a destroyed Street display base. The sculpting on this Marvel Minico is very well done as you can see the definitions in his chest and even some uniquely added chest hairs. In showcasing this statue, it seems that Iron Studios has also teased the announcement of the Minico Hulkbuster statue. Combining both of these Age of Ultron statues will truly be a great diorama for any fans growing collection.

The Age of Ultron Hulk will stand 9 inches tall and is priced at $34.99. He is set to be released by December 31, 2020, and pre-order I already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other Iron Studios Marvel statues like Iron Spider, Rescue, Captain Marvel, and many more of your favorite Avengers. Stay tuned to hear when the Hulkbuster statue is announced to complete the set.

"Gaining momentum to jump into action, with his powerful feet resting on a base of asphalt debris that was once an urban road, the emerald Goliath raises his arms with closed fists ready to do what he does best … "Hulk smashes" in another Iron Studios launch in the stylized MiniCo line, composed of statues in the Toy Art format. Inspired by his version of the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron, the incredible "Hulk – The Infinity Saga – Minico", from Iron Studios, adds the figure of the Marvel green giant in the collection, referring to the memorable scene of the film when the furious hero fights with Iron Man in his Mark XLIV Hulkbuster armor."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 5.1 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.4 lbs