Pokemon Sword and Shield Rival Marnie Arrives at Good Smile

Your rival Marnie has arrived out of the widely popular video game series, Pokemon Sword and Shield. This Dark-type Pokemon trainer is here to join your collection with a new beautiful statue from Good Smile Company. Marnie will be displayed with her Morpeko as she is wearing her punk rock style outfit. This soon to be Pokemon Gym Leader is packed with detail and color that can please any Pokemon fan. Marnie's Morpeko will also be packed with some adorable detail and character that you might also forget it is on your rival's back. Sword and Sheild fans will definitely want to add this trainer to their growing collection before it is too late.

I love that Good Smile Company is starting to bring more collectible of the Pokemon trainers. Yes, the pocket monsters are a big part of the story, but the Gym Leaders, Elite Four, and other human elements are too. Capturing these trainers and their Pokemon bring some fun and unique collectibles to any fans growing gaming collection. The Marnie & Morpeko Pokemon Sword and Shield statue will be priced at roughly $137. She is expected to release in June 2021, and her pre-orders can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other amazing Pokemon statues also available from Good Smile Company.

