Pokémon Ultra Poké Ball Replica Coming from The Wand Company

Pokémon trainers are about to get an upgrade as The Wand Company reveals their newest replica. This time the iconic Ultra Ball is coming to life with an engineered metal shell and added LEDs for extra effect. The Ultra Poké Ball will also feature a proximity sensor that will turn on the light in the center of the ball when touched. Trainers will be able to showcase the ball with green, white, and red LEDs to showcase a variety of catching sales from the series. The Wand Company's Pokémon Electronic Ultra Poké Ball Replica is priced at $99.99 and is set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders for this collectible are already live, and dedicated trainers can find them located for pre-order right here. Be sure to add the original red and white Poké Ball replica, which is already out and released by The Wand Company.

"The Wand Company is excited to bring you this highly accurate Ultra Ball replica! The Ultra Ball is made with an engineered metal shell, has a deeply colored surface that is sensitive to touch and proximity, and features a brightly illuminated button, and lift-to-display illuminated presentation case. The Ultra Ball comes with a presentation case as well as a stainless steel ring, so you are able to display it however you want. Additionally, this Poke Ball is authenticated by a unique numbered hologram. Don't miss your chance to add this incredible Poke Ball to your Pokemon collection!"

Product Features

Made of metal

Premium painted finish

Proximity sensing

Multicolor button

Opening the presentation case lifts Poke Ball for display

Numbered collectible

Officially licensed

Box Contents

Ultra Ball replica

Presentation case

Stainless steel display ring

Batteries

Illustrated manual