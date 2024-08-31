Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: power rangers, Super7

Power Rangers Green Ranger Returns with New Retro Super7 Figure

It’s Morphin Time! A new set of Power Rangers collectibles have arrived from Super7 and thing get Mighty Morphin once again

Article Summary Relive the '90s with Super7's new 7" Green Ranger figure, featuring nostalgia-packed retro packaging.

Inspired by the vintage Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toys, the figure includes Dragon Shield and iconic weapons.

Jason David Frank's Green Ranger, once a villain under Rita Repulsa's spell, remains a fan-favorite character.

Pre-order the Green Ranger and more from the MMPR team on Hasbro Pulse for a November 2024 release.

The Mighty Morphin Green Power Ranger, also known as Tommy Oliver (played by Jason David Frank), debuted in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. He was initially introduced as a villain under Rita Repulsa's spell, but Tommy would eventually break free of her spell and join the Power Rangers as the Green Ranger. His popularity and iconic weapons like the Dragonzord and Dragon Dagger made him a fan-favorite and kept him a series regular. Tommy's arc from villain to hero was incredible, and it helped to lock down his legacy as one of the greatest Power Rangers of all time.

Super7 is now bringing back their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates figures but with a nostalgic twist with some retro 90s packaging. These figures come in at 7" tall; he will feature a new metallic deco and will only come with his Dragon Dagger and a blaster. The packaging for these figures is a real treat as it will surely take fans right back to the 90s, and they are only $35. Super7 has the Green Ranger, as well as the entire team, up for pre-order right on Hasbro Pulse with a November 2024 release.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Green Ranger

"The Green Ranger was one of the Power Rangers' greatest foes while under Rita Repulsa's evil spell, but once given his free will, he became one of their greatest assets! This 7" scale, articulated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Deluxe figure of Green Ranger is inspired by the vintage MMPR toys from the '90s, features intricate sculpt and premium metallic-and-gloss paint detailing, includes a removable Dragon Shield and toyetic blaster and Dragon Dagger accessories, and comes packaged in a triangle window box! It's time to morph your collection with this Green Ranger Deluxe figure!"

Inspired by the vintage Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toy line from the '90s

Includes a removable Dragon Shield and toyetic blaster and Dragon Dagger accessories

The perfect gift for any Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collector or fan; collect the entire lineup of MMPR action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

