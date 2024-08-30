Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: power rangers, Super7

Super7 Returns to the 90s with New Nostalgic Power Rangers Figures

It’s Morphin Time! A new set of Power Rangers collectibles have arrived from Super7 and things get Mighty Morphin once again

Article Summary Super7 launches retro-inspired Power Rangers figures with vintage-style triangle boxes and new metallic paint.

Includes iconic Mighty Morphin' Rangers: Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink, Black, Green, and White in 7" scale.

Highly articulated figures come with signature weapons and intricate sculpts for enhanced display.

Pre-orders available on Hasbro Pulse at $35 each, slated for a nostalgic November 2024 release.

It's Morphin Time as Super7 is adding a dash of nostalgia to their Power Rangers Ultimates collection. We just saw Lord Drakkon is getting a new figure for their Ultimates line inspired by the Boom Studios comics, but that is not all. Get ready to return to the 90s as they unveiled their new 90s-inspired figures, featuring classic and iconic triangle boxes. These figures seem to have a new metallic and gloss paint deco with all of the original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers returning. These figures seem to be the same as the previous Ultimates releases but without all of those extra accessories but each will come with a blaster and their signature weapon.

It has been a rough year for Power Rangers fans, with no new show on air and the Power Ranger license leaving Hasbro and going to Playmates. A release like this is pretty great as it has just the right amount of nostalgia with an added dash of modern toy design to see these figures fresh and fun. Pre-orders for Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink, and Black Rangers are live on Hasbro Pulse for $35 each with a November 2024 release.

The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Return to Super7

"Go, Go back to the height of Morphin Mania with Super7's new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Deluxe action figures! These 7" scale, articulated Deluxe figures of the Red, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Black, Green, and White Rangers are inspired by the vintage MMPR toys from the '90s, feature intricate sculpt and premium metallic-and-gloss paint detailing, include toyetic accessories, and each come packaged in triangle window box packaging! Power up your collection with the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Deluxe figures by Super7!"

Inspired by the vintage Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toy line from the '90s

Figure is 7" scale with 19 points of articulation, and features intricate sculpt and premium metallic-and-gloss paint detailing

