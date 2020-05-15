Power Rangers Getting Exclusive Hasbro Collectibles at Walmart

Hasbro Pulse had their Fan Friday event which included some new Power Rangers collectibles. More collectibles are heading our way but this time they are Walmart exclusives. First up is a new Lightning Collection 2-pack featuring Mighty Morphin Power Rangers icons Alpha and Zordon. This 6 inch scale figure set is highly detailed and must for Ranger fans. Alpha 5 will be articulated and will come with a robo-teddy. Zordon will be in his floating head form and will have the option to light up. Both of these figures are a must for any Mighty Morphin fan collection and they will easily enhance the curet line of Lightning Collection figures. The Alpha 5 and Zordon Lighting Collection Walmart Exclusive 2-Pack will be priced at $29.99. They are expected to release in September and pre-orders are live and can be found here.

The second Rangers collectibles Hasbro Pulse showed off today was the Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher. This is morpher that fans have been waiting for and it is very well done. There will be all five Rangers power coins included and when you swap them out it will play sounds and light depending on the coin. This is almost. Five in one premium collectible and it even includes a stand for all 5 coins and the morphed to sit on. This does look like it'll be the best one currently on the market so make sure you get one while you can. The Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher will ben priced at $49.99. It is also expected to ship out in September and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Become more than a collector become a Power Ranger with this bad buy, It's Morphin' Time!

