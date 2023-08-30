Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers

Power Rangers Red Ranger 1:1 Replica Helmet Returns to Hasbro

New morphin rereleases are here from the Morphin Grid as Hasbro unveils the return of popular Power Rangers Lightning Collection

Ranger power returns as Hasbro announces new Power Rangers Lightning Collection rereleases are here. The Mighty Morphin Red Ranger is back as he is very popular 1:1 replica helmet has returned. It is sculpted to perfection, giving collectors a faithful replica that captures Jason Lee Scott's outfit. The designs come from the original 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, which is already assembled with a hinge opening design that can be worn or dispatched on the included base. Third-party sellers had this bad boy going for around $170 – $200, and now they can bring it home for only $79.99! Pre-orders have already arrived from Hasbro, with a January 2024 rerelease right here. Be sure to check out more Mighty Morphin rereleases with the White Ranger helmet that is also coming back!

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger Helmet

"Jason Lee Scott is the Red Ranger, who leads the Mighty Morphin Rangers to protect Earth from the wicked sorceress, Rita Repulsa. IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating the universe's rich history. Imagine all the action of the Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

Includes: helmet, display stand, and instructions.

This premium Lightning Collection collectible is inspired by Jason Lee Scott's iconic Red Ranger Helmet from the original Mighty Morphin series

This full-scale helmet features a show-inspired detailed design, paint, and finish for morphinominal display in a Power Rangers collection

This helmet features adjustable straps to fit most, making it great to wear for Power Rangers cosplay, role play, or costume

Bring part of the Rangers legacy home with Lightning Collection figures, collectibles, and roleplay items

