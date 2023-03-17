Power Rangers S.P.D. Yellow Ranger Joins Hasbro's Lightning Collection It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro enters the Morphin Grid once again with a brand new Power Rangers figure from the S.P.D Season

Power Rangers fans can now check off another team for their growing collection as Hasbro finishes off the S.P.D. Team. The last prominent member of the team has arrived at the Lightning Collection with Z as the Yellow S.P.D Ranger is here. It is time for an S.P.D. Emergency as this officer is ready to save the day and look good while doing it. Hasbro has added a nice set of accessories with her, with a badge, baton, blaster, power effect, and an unmasked head sculpt. All of Z's details are nicely captured, and she will make a necessary member for Power Rangers fans to finish off this team. It is nice to finally see more teams besides just Mighty Morphin' are getting some completed waves now; just give us some Time Force and Turbo action. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Yellow Ranger figure is priced at $24.99. She is set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Hasbro Finishes of the S.P.D. Team with Yellow Ranger

"I.T.'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, alternate head, 2 accessories, blast effect, alternate hands

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE S.P.D. YELLOW RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic S.P.D. season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The S.P.D. Yellow Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, alternate head of the Ranger without her helmet and a second pair of hands

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES S.P.D.: Offered the chance to become the B-Squad Yellow Ranger, street kid Z jumped at the opportunity to help the less fortunate of the world

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.